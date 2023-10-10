Are Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 6.63 million Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.31. With the company’s per share price at $1.06 changed hands at $0.04 or 3.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $618.65M. TELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -196.23% off its 52-week high of $3.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 11.32% up since then. When we look at Tellurian Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.22 million.

Analysts gave the Tellurian Inc (TELL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TELL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tellurian Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0700 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.90%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) is -17.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 79.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TELL’s forecast low is $0.90 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -371.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Tellurian Inc (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tellurian Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.40% over the past 6 months, a -133.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tellurian Inc will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -183.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -45.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.28 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Tellurian Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $61.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $84.72 million and $102.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -40.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.14%. The 2023 estimates are for Tellurian Inc earnings to decrease by -179.62%.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 06.

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.10% of Tellurian Inc shares while 37.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.68%. There are 37.65% institutions holding the Tellurian Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 41.11 million TELL shares worth $57.97 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 37.88 million shares worth $53.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.12 million shares estimated at $18.06 million under it, the former controlled 3.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 15.68 million shares worth around $22.1 million.