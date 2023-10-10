Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 4.33 million Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.53. With the company’s per share price at $5.17 changed hands at $0.09 or 1.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.32B. ACHR’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.87% off its 52-week high of $7.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 68.67% up since then. When we look at Archer Aviation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.46 million.

Analysts gave the Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.43. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACHR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Archer Aviation Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Archer Aviation Inc..

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Instantly ACHR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.24 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 176.47%, with the 5-day performance at 6.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) is -24.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACHR’s forecast low is $4.50 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -132.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Archer Aviation Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 98.08% over the past 6 months, a -37.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Archer Aviation Inc earnings to decrease by -2.92%.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 13.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.57% of Archer Aviation Inc shares while 38.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.13%. There are 38.41% institutions holding the Archer Aviation Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.07% of the shares, roughly 12.67 million ACHR shares worth $52.19 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.39% or 9.16 million shares worth $37.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 7.28 million shares estimated at $50.71 million under it, the former controlled 3.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 5.12 million shares worth around $35.68 million.