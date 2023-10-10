Analyzing Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 2.63 million Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $1.17 changed hands at $0.07 or 6.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.69M. VCNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -956.41% off its 52-week high of $12.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 29.91% up since then. When we look at Vaccinex Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 477.62K.
Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information
Instantly VCNX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 6.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.90%, with the 5-day performance at 14.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) is -62.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14610.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.54 days.
Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.92%. The 2023 estimates are for Vaccinex Inc earnings to increase by 82.05%.
VCNX Dividends
Vaccinex Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.
Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 48858.0 shares worth $57163.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 35633.0 shares estimated at $41690.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 12588.0 shares worth around $14727.0.