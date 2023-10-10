Analyzing Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 2.63 million Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $1.17 changed hands at $0.07 or 6.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.69M. VCNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -956.41% off its 52-week high of $12.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 29.91% up since then. When we look at Vaccinex Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 477.62K.

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

Instantly VCNX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 6.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.90%, with the 5-day performance at 14.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) is -62.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14610.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.54 days.