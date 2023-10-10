Analyzing Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 2.93 million Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.10 changing hands around $0.0 or 3.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.49M. INPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -9660.0% off its 52-week high of $9.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at Inpixon’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 35.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.51 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1120 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 3.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.88%, with the 5-day performance at -1.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -27.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.