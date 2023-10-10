Analyzing Bioline Rx Ltd ADR(NASDAQ: BLRX) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $1.56 changed hands at $0.07 or 4.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $101.42M. BLRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.18% off its 52-week high of $2.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 64.74% up since then. When we look at Bioline Rx Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BLRX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.