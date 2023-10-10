An Overview Of Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO)

In the latest trading session, 1.22 million Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.23 changing hands around $0.02 or 10.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $65.97M. CANO’s current price is a discount, trading about -4073.91% off its 52-week high of $9.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 17.39% up since then. When we look at Cano Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.51 million.

Analysts gave the Cano Health Inc (CANO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.14. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CANO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cano Health Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Instantly CANO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2800 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 10.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.13%, with the 5-day performance at -15.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) is -35.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CANO’s forecast low is $0.50 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -769.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -117.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Cano Health Inc (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cano Health Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.59% over the past 6 months, a -7,900.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cano Health Inc will rise 30.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $775.33 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Cano Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $737.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $665.03 million and $680.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Cano Health Inc earnings to decrease by -11.58%.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.