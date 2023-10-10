AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 2.61 million AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.14 changed hands at -$0.02 or -10.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.98M. AWIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -12757.14% off its 52-week high of $18.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at AERWINS Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.18 million.

Analysts gave the AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AWIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AERWINS Technologies Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.