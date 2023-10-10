A Review of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE)â€™s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session, 3.32 million Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.75. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.23 changing hands around $0.18 or 8.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $298.80M. EOSEâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -153.81% off its 52-week high of $5.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 57.4% up since then. When we look at Eos Energy Enterprises Incâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.69 million.

Analysts gave the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EOSE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eos Energy Enterprises Incâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.27 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 8.78% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.68%, with the 5-day performance at 0.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) is -18.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EOSEâ€™s forecast low is $5.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -662.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -124.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -28.75% over the past 6 months, a 40.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc will rise 72.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.37 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Eos Energy Enterprises Incâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $15.75 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.3 million and $2.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -67.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 490.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc earnings to increase by 32.00%.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 06.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.49% of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares while 41.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.27%. There are 41.33% institutions holding the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stock share, with Legal & General Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.14% of the shares, roughly 8.22 million EOSE shares worth $17.97 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.07% or 8.13 million shares worth $17.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF. With 4.01 million shares estimated at $8.77 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $5.93 million.