A Review of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 42.29 million Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $178.99 changed hands at $1.5 or 0.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2798.37B. AAPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.75% off its 52-week high of $198.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $124.17, which suggests the last value was 30.63% up since then. When we look at Apple Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 54.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.39 million.

Analysts gave the Apple Inc (AAPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.95. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended AAPL as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

Instantly AAPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 179.05 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.76%, with the 5-day performance at 3.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 0.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 107.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.72 days.

Apple Inc (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apple Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.47% over the past 6 months, a -0.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.57%. The 2023 estimates are for Apple Inc earnings to decrease by -0.84%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.40% per year.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02. The 0.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 0.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Apple Inc shares while 61.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.36%. There are 61.32% institutions holding the Apple Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.34% of the shares, roughly 1.3 billion AAPL shares worth $252.88 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.65% or 1.04 billion shares worth $201.66 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 465.99 million shares estimated at $90.39 billion under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 352.02 million shares worth around $68.28 billion.