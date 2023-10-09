Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session,, 0.63 million Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $91.84 changed hands at -$0.57 or -0.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.46B. WYNN’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.33% off its 52-week high of $117.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.81, which suggests the last value was 41.41% up since then. When we look at Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Analysts gave the Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended WYNN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.78.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Instantly WYNN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 93.90 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) is -3.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $128.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WYNN’s forecast low is $104.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wynn Resorts Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.45% over the past 6 months, a 166.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wynn Resorts Ltd. will rise 165.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 193.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 67.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.58 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $889.72 million and $1 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 77.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 67.50%.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13. The 0.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.70. It is important to note, however, that the 0.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.17% of Wynn Resorts Ltd. shares while 67.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.19%. There are 67.17% institutions holding the Wynn Resorts Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.85% of the shares, roughly 11.22 million WYNN shares worth $1.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.11% or 6.96 million shares worth $734.91 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.0 million shares estimated at $317.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $263.74 million.