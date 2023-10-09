Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session,, 0.75 million Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.28 changing hands around $0.08 or 7.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.59M. WINT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1389.06% off its 52-week high of $19.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 32.81% up since then. When we look at Windtree Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 89860.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.37K.

Analysts gave the Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WINT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Windtree Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

Instantly WINT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 7.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.94%, with the 5-day performance at 25.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT) is 20.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16320.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WINT’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -290.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -290.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Windtree Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.00% over the past 6 months, a 91.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Windtree Therapeutics Inc will rise 97.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.63%. The 2023 estimates are for Windtree Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 94.54%.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.61% of Windtree Therapeutics Inc shares while 6.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.74%. There are 6.09% institutions holding the Windtree Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.83% of the shares, roughly 42667.0 WINT shares worth $53380.0.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 31583.0 shares worth $39513.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 8882.0 shares estimated at $11112.0 under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 2548.0 shares worth around $3187.0.