Will VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.94 million VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.12. With the company’s per share price at $2.95 changed hands at $0.18 or 6.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $422.79M. VNET’s last price was a discount, traded about -131.53% off its 52-week high of $6.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.53, which suggests the last value was 14.24% up since then. When we look at VNET Group Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Instantly VNET was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.21 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 6.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.97%, with the 5-day performance at -5.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) is -6.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.65 days.