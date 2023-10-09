Will Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session,, 1.2 million Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.69 changing hands around $0.04 or 2.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.53M. IMPP’s current price is a discount, trading about -333.73% off its 52-week high of $7.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 30.18% up since then. When we look at Imperial Petroleum Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 868.35K.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 2.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.18%, with the 5-day performance at 3.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 17.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.81 days.