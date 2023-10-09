Will Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 4.87 million Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $2.20 changed hands at $0.09 or 4.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $776.95M. CDE’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.82% off its 52-week high of $4.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was 8.18% up since then. When we look at Coeur Mining Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.14 million.
Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information
Instantly CDE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.23 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 4.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.52%, with the 5-day performance at -0.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) is -2.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.95 days.
Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Coeur Mining Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.60% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coeur Mining Inc will rise 93.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 116.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.00% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $257.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Coeur Mining Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $254.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $182.99 million and $210.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -108.51%. The 2023 estimates are for Coeur Mining Inc earnings to increase by 48.49%.
CDE Dividends
Coeur Mining Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13.
Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.68% of Coeur Mining Inc shares while 71.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.89%. There are 71.67% institutions holding the Coeur Mining Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.24% of the shares, roughly 32.64 million CDE shares worth $92.69 million.
Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.79% or 31.04 million shares worth $88.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 17.94 million shares estimated at $43.23 million under it, the former controlled 5.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 4.00% of the shares, roughly 14.12 million shares worth around $34.04 million.