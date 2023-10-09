Will Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 4.87 million Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $2.20 changed hands at $0.09 or 4.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $776.95M. CDE’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.82% off its 52-week high of $4.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was 8.18% up since then. When we look at Coeur Mining Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.14 million.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.23 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 4.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.52%, with the 5-day performance at -0.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) is -2.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.95 days.