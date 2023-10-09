What Is The Performance Outlook For Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 11.89 million Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $16.52 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.50B. RF’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.28% off its 52-week high of $24.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.94, which suggests the last value was 15.62% up since then. When we look at Regions Financial Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.54 million.

Analysts gave the Regions Financial Corp. (RF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.96. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended RF as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Regions Financial Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.58.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) trade information

Instantly RF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.13 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.38%, with the 5-day performance at -3.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is -7.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.6 days.

Regions Financial Corp. (RF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Regions Financial Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.02% over the past 6 months, a -0.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Regions Financial Corp. will rise 34.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.89 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Regions Financial Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.81 billion and $1.96 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.88%. The 2023 estimates are for Regions Financial Corp. earnings to increase by 3.66%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.88% per year.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 20. The 5.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.87. It is important to note, however, that the 5.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Regions Financial Corp. shares while 78.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.51%. There are 78.33% institutions holding the Regions Financial Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.89% of the shares, roughly 111.6 million RF shares worth $1.99 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.67% or 90.77 million shares worth $1.62 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund. With 29.36 million shares estimated at $523.24 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 24.18 million shares worth around $430.89 million.