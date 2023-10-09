Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 15.36 million Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $82.94 changed hands at $2.13 or 2.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $151.56B. DIS’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.49% off its 52-week high of $118.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $78.73, which suggests the last value was 5.08% up since then. When we look at Walt Disney Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.12 million.

Analysts gave the Walt Disney Co (DIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.83. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended DIS as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Walt Disney Co’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.75.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Instantly DIS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 83.53 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 2.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.53%, with the 5-day performance at 2.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is 2.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DIS’s forecast low is $65.00 with $128.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Walt Disney Co share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.04% over the past 6 months, a 5.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Walt Disney Co will rise 150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.4 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Walt Disney Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $24.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.15 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.27%. The 2023 estimates are for Walt Disney Co earnings to increase by 5.55%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.95% per year.

DIS Dividends

Walt Disney Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08. The 0.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Walt Disney Co shares while 65.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.04%. There are 65.00% institutions holding the Walt Disney Co stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.14% of the shares, roughly 148.89 million DIS shares worth $13.29 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.67% or 121.96 million shares worth $10.89 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 56.98 million shares estimated at $5.09 billion under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 43.51 million shares worth around $3.88 billion.