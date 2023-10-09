VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.18 million VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $3.63 changed hands at $0.51 or 16.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.98M. VTGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -580.72% off its 52-week high of $24.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 55.37% up since then. When we look at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Analysts gave the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VTGN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.89 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 16.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.48%, with the 5-day performance at -30.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is -44.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VTGN’s forecast low is $30.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -726.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -726.45% for it to hit the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $180k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $310k and $310k respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -41.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.01%. The 2023 estimates are for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 61.81%.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 13.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.79% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc shares while 11.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.53%. There are 11.44% institutions holding the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.39% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million VTGN shares worth $0.42 million.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.12% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 80762.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.