Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.58 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $1.52 changed hands at $0.06 or 4.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $402.69M. URG’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.53% off its 52-week high of $1.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 46.05% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.
Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information
Instantly URG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 4.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.17%, with the 5-day performance at -1.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 7.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.18 days.
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Ur-Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 65.65% over the past 6 months, a 75.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 139,531.59% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $930k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ur-Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4,794.70%.
The 2023 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 70.83%.
URG Dividends
Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.
Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 56.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.24%. There are 56.30% institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.76% of the shares, roughly 25.94 million URG shares worth $27.24 million.
Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.73% or 15.23 million shares worth $15.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 14.0 million shares estimated at $14.7 million under it, the former controlled 5.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 4.85% of the shares, roughly 12.88 million shares worth around $16.87 million.