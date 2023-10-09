Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.58 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $1.52 changed hands at $0.06 or 4.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $402.69M. URG’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.53% off its 52-week high of $1.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 46.05% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 4.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.17%, with the 5-day performance at -1.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 7.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.18 days.