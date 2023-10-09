The Stock Of Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $6.00 Per Share By 2023.

In the last trading session, 2.42 million Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $0.69 changed hands at $0.03 or 3.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $276.97M. LILM’s last price was a discount, traded about -243.48% off its 52-week high of $2.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 46.38% up since then. When we look at Lilium N.V’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.75 million.

Analysts gave the Lilium N.V (LILM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.43. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LILM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lilium N.V’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7361 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 3.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.84%, with the 5-day performance at -3.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) is -32.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LILM’s forecast low is $1.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -769.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -44.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Lilium N.V (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lilium N.V share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.91% over the past 6 months, a 34.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Lilium N.V earnings to increase by 23.78%.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.30% of Lilium N.V shares while 9.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.25%. There are 9.71% institutions holding the Lilium N.V stock share, with Palantir Technologies Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.94% of the shares, roughly 4.67 million LILM shares worth $8.22 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 2.51 million shares worth $4.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 6.81 million shares estimated at $9.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.31 million.