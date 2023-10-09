The Most Interesting Shares Today: Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS)

In the last trading session, 5.65 million Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 16.61. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at $0.15 or 17.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.82M. GNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -668.27% off its 52-week high of $7.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 71.15% up since then. When we look at Genius Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.86 million.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 17.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 214.87%, with the 5-day performance at 25.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is -0.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.