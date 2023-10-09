The Most Interesting Shares Today: CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR)

In the latest trading session,, 0.55 million CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $161.96 changed hands at -$5.23 or -3.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.65B. CYBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.01% off its 52-week high of $174.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $113.19, which suggests the last value was 30.11% up since then. When we look at CyberArk Software Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 364.67K.

Analysts gave the CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.25. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CYBR as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CyberArk Software Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) trade information

Instantly CYBR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 168.90 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.92%, with the 5-day performance at -1.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) is -3.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $188.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CYBR’s forecast low is $155.00 with $210.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.3% for it to hit the projected low.

CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CyberArk Software Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.46% over the past 6 months, a 222.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CyberArk Software Ltd will rise 483.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 162.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $185.05 million. 24 analysts are of the opinion that CyberArk Software Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $209.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $152.67 million and $169.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.60%.

CYBR Dividends

CyberArk Software Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of CyberArk Software Ltd shares while 91.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.83%. There are 91.83% institutions holding the CyberArk Software Ltd stock share, with Wasatch Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.35% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million CYBR shares worth $355.86 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.70% or 1.93 million shares worth $312.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $152.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $101.66 million.