Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 9.82 million Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.31. With the company’s per share price at $1.02 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $595.30M. TELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -207.84% off its 52-week high of $3.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 7.84% up since then. When we look at Tellurian Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.18 million.

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1600 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.29%, with the 5-day performance at -12.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) is -21.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 79.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.87 days.