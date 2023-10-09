SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session,, 5.74 million SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.36 changed hands at -$0.05 or -13.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.29M. SPCB’s current price is a discount, trading about -694.44% off its 52-week high of $2.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 2.78% up since then. When we look at SuperCom Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 98630.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 278.15K.

Analysts gave the SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SPCB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.