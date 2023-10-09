SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session,, 5.74 million SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.36 changed hands at -$0.05 or -13.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.29M. SPCB’s current price is a discount, trading about -694.44% off its 52-week high of $2.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 2.78% up since then. When we look at SuperCom Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 98630.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 278.15K.
Analysts gave the SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SPCB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information
Instantly SPCB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4799 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -13.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.03%, with the 5-day performance at -21.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) is -21.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPCB’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -733.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -733.33% for it to hit the projected low.
SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.80% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SuperCom Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $4.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.26 million and $5.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.80%. The 2023 estimates are for SuperCom Ltd earnings to increase by 24.59%.
SPCB Dividends
SuperCom Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 24 and October 30.