Stock Performance Of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: GV) And Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 5.28 million Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:GV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.02 or -9.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.75M. GV’s current price is a discount, trading about -588.24% off its 52-week high of $1.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 35.29% up since then. When we look at Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 854.89K.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:GV) trade information

Instantly GV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.00 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -9.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.28%, with the 5-day performance at 18.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:GV) is -17.06% down.