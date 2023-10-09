Stock Performance Of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: GV) And Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 5.28 million Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:GV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.02 or -9.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.75M. GV’s current price is a discount, trading about -588.24% off its 52-week high of $1.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 35.29% up since then. When we look at Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 854.89K.
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:GV) trade information
Instantly GV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.00 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -9.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.28%, with the 5-day performance at 18.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:GV) is -17.06% down.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
GV Dividends
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:GV)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 76.33% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc shares while 0.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.36%. There are 0.09% institutions holding the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 22075.0 GV shares worth $9494.0.
Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 22112.0 shares worth $9510.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 22075.0 shares estimated at $9933.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.