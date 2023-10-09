Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $1.97 changed hands at -$0.12 or -5.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $156.56M. LAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.41% off its 52-week high of $3.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 53.3% up since then. When we look at Standard BioTools Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 339.76K.
Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information
Instantly LAB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -32.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.9700 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -5.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.38%, with the 5-day performance at -32.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) is -32.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.02 days.
Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Standard BioTools Inc earnings to increase by 63.37%.
LAB Dividends
Standard BioTools Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.
Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.79% of Standard BioTools Inc shares while 61.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.44%. There are 61.67% institutions holding the Standard BioTools Inc stock share, with Caligan Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 8.47 million LAB shares worth $16.34 million.
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.43% or 7.45 million shares worth $14.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 2.86 million shares estimated at $5.51 million under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $5.68 million.