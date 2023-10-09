Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $1.97 changed hands at -$0.12 or -5.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $156.56M. LAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.41% off its 52-week high of $3.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 53.3% up since then. When we look at Standard BioTools Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 339.76K.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Instantly LAB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -32.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.9700 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -5.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.38%, with the 5-day performance at -32.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) is -32.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.02 days.