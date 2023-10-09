Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.7 million Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.51 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.80B. SAVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.53% off its 52-week high of $21.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.08, which suggests the last value was 14.72% up since then. When we look at Spirit Airlines Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Analysts gave the Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.09. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended SAVE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Spirit Airlines Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.42.

Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Instantly SAVE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.08 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.72%, with the 5-day performance at 0.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) is 6.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SAVE’s forecast low is $10.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -81.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spirit Airlines Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.72% over the past 6 months, a -72.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spirit Airlines Inc will fall -4,833.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -925.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.26 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Spirit Airlines Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.35 billion and $1.39 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Spirit Airlines Inc earnings to decrease by -64.22%.

SAVE Dividends

Spirit Airlines Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 24 and October 30.

Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders