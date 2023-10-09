Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 22.2 million Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $6.44 changed hands at $0.2 or 3.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.09B. SWN’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.15% off its 52-week high of $7.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.57, which suggests the last value was 29.04% up since then. When we look at Southwestern Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.06 million.

Analysts gave the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.62. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended SWN as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Southwestern Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.54 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 3.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is -1.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 55.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -132.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwestern Energy Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.29% over the past 6 months, a -51.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -31.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwestern Energy Company will fall -71.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -38.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -59.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.3 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Southwestern Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.94 billion and $3.38 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -58.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.38%. The 2023 estimates are for Southwestern Energy Company earnings to decrease by -50.33%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.00% per year.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 30.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Southwestern Energy Company shares while 84.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.61%. There are 84.10% institutions holding the Southwestern Energy Company stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.05% of the shares, roughly 110.71 million SWN shares worth $665.38 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 96.98 million shares worth $582.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 35.51 million shares estimated at $240.74 million under it, the former controlled 3.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 34.24 million shares worth around $205.8 million.