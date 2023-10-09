Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.69 million Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $117.88 changed hands at -$6.09 or -4.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.67B. SEDG’s current price is a discount, trading about -193.35% off its 52-week high of $345.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $117.57, which suggests the last value was 0.26% up since then. When we look at Solaredge Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.71. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended SEDG as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Instantly SEDG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 127.68 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -4.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.39%, with the 5-day performance at -3.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) is -20.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $267.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SEDG’s forecast low is $103.95 with $371.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -214.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Solaredge Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.37% over the past 6 months, a 59.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.72%. The 2023 estimates are for Solaredge Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 55.73%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.15% per year.

SEDG Dividends

Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of Solaredge Technologies Inc shares while 93.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.46%. There are 93.91% institutions holding the Solaredge Technologies Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.36% of the shares, roughly 5.86 million SEDG shares worth $690.55 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.31% or 2.44 million shares worth $287.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard 500 Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 1.34 million shares estimated at $158.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $125.13 million.