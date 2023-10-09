Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $3.80 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $748.37M. SANA’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.79% off its 52-week high of $8.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.99, which suggests the last value was 21.32% up since then. When we look at Sana Biotechnology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 994.33K.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Instantly SANA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.86 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 0.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.80%, with the 5-day performance at -1.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) is -31.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 25.62 days.