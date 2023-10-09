Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.61 million Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.43 changed hands at -$0.11 or -6.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $203.37M. QSI’s current price is a discount, trading about -172.73% off its 52-week high of $3.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 4.9% up since then. When we look at Quantum-Si Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Analysts gave the Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QSI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quantum-Si Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -6.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.58%, with the 5-day performance at -8.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is -35.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QSI’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quantum-Si Incorporated will fall -195.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $400k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Quantum-Si Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $600k.

The 2023 estimates are for Quantum-Si Incorporated earnings to increase by 28.42%.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.00% of Quantum-Si Incorporated shares while 36.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.53%. There are 36.57% institutions holding the Quantum-Si Incorporated stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.47% of the shares, roughly 12.75 million QSI shares worth $18.24 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.83% or 7.1 million shares worth $10.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.6 million shares estimated at $20.87 million under it, the former controlled 11.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $4.31 million.