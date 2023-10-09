Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 2.9 million Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $2.66 changed hands at $0.06 or 2.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.24B. PSNY’s last price was a discount, traded about -210.15% off its 52-week high of $8.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.16, which suggests the last value was 18.8% up since then. When we look at Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.94 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.91%, with the 5-day performance at 0.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) is -7.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.