Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ: PEV): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session,, 3.55 million Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.71 changing hands around $0.69 or 67.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.43M. PEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.03% off its 52-week high of $2.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 69.01% up since then. When we look at Phoenix Motor Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 63.65K.

Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV) trade information

Instantly PEV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 56.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 67.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.42%, with the 5-day performance at 56.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV) is 189.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37940.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.