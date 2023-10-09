Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ: PEV): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session,, 3.55 million Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.71 changing hands around $0.69 or 67.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.43M. PEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.03% off its 52-week high of $2.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 69.01% up since then. When we look at Phoenix Motor Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 63.65K.
Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV) trade information
Instantly PEV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 56.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 67.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.42%, with the 5-day performance at 56.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV) is 189.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37940.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
PEV Dividends
Phoenix Motor Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.
Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.62% of Phoenix Motor Inc shares while 0.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.13%. There are 0.51% institutions holding the Phoenix Motor Inc stock share, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 10265.0 PEV shares worth $7574.0.
Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 10414.0 shares worth $7684.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 8319.0 shares estimated at $6863.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.