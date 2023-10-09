Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 12.71 million Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s per share price at $5.11 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.82B. PTON’s last price was a discount, traded about -248.92% off its 52-week high of $17.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.30, which suggests the last value was 15.85% up since then. When we look at Peloton Interactive Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.44 million.

Analysts gave the Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended PTON as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.46 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.64%, with the 5-day performance at 1.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is -12.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTON’s forecast low is $4.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -154.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peloton Interactive Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.21% over the past 6 months, a 61.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peloton Interactive Inc will rise 70.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $590.81 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Peloton Interactive Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $763.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $616.5 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -85.03%. The 2023 estimates are for Peloton Interactive Inc earnings to increase by 64.61%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.25% of Peloton Interactive Inc shares while 81.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.52%. There are 81.64% institutions holding the Peloton Interactive Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.66% of the shares, roughly 29.36 million PTON shares worth $225.74 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.62% or 29.21 million shares worth $224.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 18.32 million shares estimated at $140.87 million under it, the former controlled 5.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 9.69 million shares worth around $74.52 million.