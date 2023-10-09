Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 11.78 million Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $11.82 changed hands at $0.15 or 1.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.70B. PARA’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.37% off its 52-week high of $25.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.48, which suggests the last value was 2.88% up since then. When we look at Paramount Global’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.63 million.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Instantly PARA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.89 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.98%, with the 5-day performance at -8.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is -9.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.27 days.