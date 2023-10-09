Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 4.64 million Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.68. With the company’s per share price at $17.46 changed hands at $1.74 or 11.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $789.19M. OSTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.91% off its 52-week high of $39.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.82, which suggests the last value was 15.12% up since then. When we look at Overstock.com Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Analysts gave the Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.64. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended OSTK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Overstock.com Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.68.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

Instantly OSTK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.79 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 11.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.81%, with the 5-day performance at 10.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) is -15.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OSTK’s forecast low is $19.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -386.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Overstock.com Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.67% over the past 6 months, a -365.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Overstock.com Inc will fall -623.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,625.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $397.17 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Overstock.com Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $390.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $472.87 million and $404.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.58%.

OSTK Dividends

Overstock.com Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 30.

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.26% of Overstock.com Inc shares while 70.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.27%. There are 70.37% institutions holding the Overstock.com Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.45% of the shares, roughly 4.27 million OSTK shares worth $139.16 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.10% or 3.66 million shares worth $119.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $45.81 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $38.01 million.