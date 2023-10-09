NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.69% Incline

In the last trading session, 23.25 million NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $8.72 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.27B. NIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.24% off its 52-week high of $16.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.00, which suggests the last value was 19.72% up since then. When we look at NIO Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 35.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.65 million.

Analysts gave the NIO Inc ADR (NIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.86. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NIO as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NIO Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.00 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.56%, with the 5-day performance at -3.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) is -13.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 104.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NIO’s forecast low is $52.04 with $158.96 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1722.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -496.79% for it to hit the projected low.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NIO Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.22% over the past 6 months, a -38.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.07%. The 2023 estimates are for NIO Inc ADR earnings to decrease by -46.85%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 13.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.86% of NIO Inc ADR shares while 33.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.73%. There are 33.84% institutions holding the NIO Inc ADR stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.61% of the shares, roughly 119.46 million NIO shares worth $1.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.25% or 66.79 million shares worth $647.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 38.61 million shares estimated at $290.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 16.55 million shares worth around $253.2 million.