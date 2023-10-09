New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session,, 0.82 million New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $85.74 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.09B. NEWR’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.36% off its 52-week high of $86.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.24, which suggests the last value was 41.4% up since then. When we look at New Relic Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Analysts gave the New Relic Inc (NEWR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.75. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended NEWR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. New Relic Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) trade information

Instantly NEWR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 86.05 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.89%, with the 5-day performance at -0.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) is 0.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NEWR’s forecast low is $75.00 with $92.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.53% for it to hit the projected low.

New Relic Inc (NEWR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Relic Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.21% over the past 6 months, a 166.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Relic Inc will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250.83 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that New Relic Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $263.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $221.52 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.28%. The 2023 estimates are for New Relic Inc earnings to increase by 173.53%.

NEWR Dividends

New Relic Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.40% of New Relic Inc shares while 84.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.52%. There are 84.62% institutions holding the New Relic Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.61% of the shares, roughly 6.05 million NEWR shares worth $518.38 million.

HMI Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.21% or 5.06 million shares worth $434.08 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $171.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $147.67 million.