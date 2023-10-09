MA Stock Forecast 2023: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Remains Strong With -34.75% Downside

In the latest trading session,, 0.86 million Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $392.57 changed hands at -$5.4 or -1.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $369.88B. MA’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.63% off its 52-week high of $418.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $276.87, which suggests the last value was 29.47% up since then. When we look at Mastercard Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Analysts gave the Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.36. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MA as a Hold, 27 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mastercard Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.21.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) trade information

Instantly MA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 401.00 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.90%, with the 5-day performance at -0.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is -5.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $459.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MA’s forecast low is $410.00 with $529.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mastercard Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.00% over the past 6 months, a 13.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mastercard Incorporated will rise 19.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.53 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Mastercard Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $6.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.65 billion and $5.82 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.87%. The 2023 estimates are for Mastercard Incorporated earnings to increase by 14.06%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.98% per year.

MA Dividends

Mastercard Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 30. The 0.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.14. It is important to note, however, that the 0.55% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.66% of Mastercard Incorporated shares while 78.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.15%. There are 78.76% institutions holding the Mastercard Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.98% of the shares, roughly 74.58 million MA shares worth $29.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.04% or 65.86 million shares worth $25.87 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 26.36 million shares estimated at $10.36 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 19.92 million shares worth around $7.83 billion.