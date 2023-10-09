LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LVOX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.51 million LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.61 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $341.04M. LVOX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.11% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 52.91% up since then. When we look at LiveVox Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 160.06K.

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.55%, with the 5-day performance at 10.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVOX) is 11.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 21.1 days.

LiveVox Holdings Inc (LVOX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LiveVox Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.08% over the past 6 months, a 97.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LiveVox Holdings Inc will rise 80.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.27 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that LiveVox Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $38.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.28 million and $35.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for LiveVox Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 92.78%.

LVOX Dividends

LiveVox Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.15% of LiveVox Holdings Inc shares while 94.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.55%. There are 94.20% institutions holding the LiveVox Holdings Inc stock share, with Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 76.49% of the shares, roughly 72.05 million LVOX shares worth $260.11 million.

B. Riley Asset Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.93% or 3.71 million shares worth $13.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.94 million shares estimated at $7.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $3.17 million.