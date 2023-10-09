Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE: LAAC): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 3.91 million Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $6.60 changed hands at $0.51 or 8.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $974.69M. LAAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.85% off its 52-week high of $11.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.07, which suggests the last value was 23.18% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.55 million.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Instantly LAAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.79 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 8.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.52%, with the 5-day performance at -3.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) is -9.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.68 days.