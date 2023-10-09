Let’s Talk About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.71 million Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.30 changing hands around $1.17 or 7.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.09B. KTOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.2% off its 52-week high of $17.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.90, which suggests the last value was 45.4% up since then. When we look at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 880.23K.

Analysts gave the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.73. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended KTOS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) trade information

Instantly KTOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.29 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 7.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.95%, with the 5-day performance at 8.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) is 10.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KTOS’s forecast low is $14.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.55% over the past 6 months, a 16.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc earnings to increase by 16.35%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.00% per year.

KTOS Dividends

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.69% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc shares while 86.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.17%. There are 86.68% institutions holding the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.28% of the shares, roughly 11.89 million KTOS shares worth $170.53 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 11.27 million shares worth $161.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.15 million shares estimated at $82.8 million under it, the former controlled 4.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 3.95 million shares worth around $56.71 million.