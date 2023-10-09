Let’s Jump Into The Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session,, 0.96 million Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.66 changing hands around $0.09 or 5.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $247.44M. SCLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -918.07% off its 52-week high of $16.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 27.11% up since then. When we look at Scilex Holding Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 674.69K.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Instantly SCLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 24.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 5.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.40%, with the 5-day performance at 24.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) is -34.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.