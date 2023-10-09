Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 25.09 million Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.07 changed hands at $0.31 or 1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.43B. KVUE’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.52% off its 52-week high of $27.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.55, which suggests the last value was 2.59% up since then. When we look at Kenvue Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.92 million.
Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information
Instantly KVUE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.59 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) is -4.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Kenvue Inc (KVUE) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.92 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Kenvue Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.92 billion.
The 2023 estimates are for Kenvue Inc earnings to decrease by -5.02%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.48% per year.
KVUE Dividends
Kenvue Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 1.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 1.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 89.62% of Kenvue Inc shares while 4.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.44%. There are 4.82% institutions holding the Kenvue Inc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.37% of the shares, roughly 26.32 million KVUE shares worth $695.31 million.
Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 18.64 million shares worth $492.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. With 18.94 million shares estimated at $436.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 16.12 million shares worth around $371.55 million.