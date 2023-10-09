Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 25.09 million Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.07 changed hands at $0.31 or 1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.43B. KVUE’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.52% off its 52-week high of $27.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.55, which suggests the last value was 2.59% up since then. When we look at Kenvue Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.92 million.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Instantly KVUE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.59 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) is -4.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.