Is Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 19.67 million Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $12.98 changed hands at $0.2 or 1.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.38B. VALE’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.45% off its 52-week high of $18.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.06, which suggests the last value was 7.09% up since then. When we look at Vale S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.92 million.

Analysts gave the Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.04. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended VALE as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vale S.A. ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Instantly VALE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.36 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.21%, with the 5-day performance at -3.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE) is -1.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VALE’s forecast low is $12.70 with $20.13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vale S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.45% over the past 6 months, a -43.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -18.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vale S.A. ADR will fall -33.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -24.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.13 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Vale S.A. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $10.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.15 billion and $11.94 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.41%. The 2023 estimates are for Vale S.A. ADR earnings to decrease by -48.84%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.62% per year.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 7.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 7.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Vale S.A. ADR shares while 20.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.38%. There are 20.38% institutions holding the Vale S.A. ADR stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.37% of the shares, roughly 107.43 million VALE shares worth $1.44 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.80% or 81.65 million shares worth $1.1 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 44.68 million shares estimated at $599.56 million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 40.34 million shares worth around $541.3 million.