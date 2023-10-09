Is Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.73 million Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s per share price at $5.46 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $956.54M. SPWR’s last price was a discount, traded about -357.33% off its 52-week high of $24.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.23, which suggests the last value was 4.21% up since then. When we look at Sunpower Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.79 million.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Instantly SPWR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.14 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.72%, with the 5-day performance at -11.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) is -16.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.26 days.