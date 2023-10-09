Is SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ: SLGC) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.25 million SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $2.12 changed hands at -$0.14 or -6.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $399.96M. SLGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.77% off its 52-week high of $3.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.92, which suggests the last value was 9.43% up since then. When we look at SomaLogic Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SLGC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SomaLogic Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Instantly SLGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.47 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -6.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.54%, with the 5-day performance at -11.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) is -2.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.46 days.

SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SomaLogic Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.34% over the past 6 months, a 19.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SomaLogic Inc will rise 5.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.47 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that SomaLogic Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $20.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.07 million and $18.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for SomaLogic Inc earnings to decrease by -11.02%.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.96% of SomaLogic Inc shares while 69.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.98%. There are 69.18% institutions holding the SomaLogic Inc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.75% of the shares, roughly 12.69 million SLGC shares worth $29.32 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.70% or 12.6 million shares worth $29.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.86 million shares estimated at $28.41 million under it, the former controlled 6.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $9.6 million.