Is NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 43.23 million NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $457.62 changed hands at $10.74 or 2.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1130.32B. NVDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.84% off its 52-week high of $502.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $108.13, which suggests the last value was 76.37% up since then. When we look at NVIDIA Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 41.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.33 million.

Analysts gave the NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.21. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 52 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NVDA as a Hold, 44 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NVIDIA Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.35.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Instantly NVDA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 457.89 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 2.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 213.14%, with the 5-day performance at 5.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is -1.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $656.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVDA’s forecast low is $535.00 with $1100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.91% for it to hit the projected low.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NVIDIA Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 69.26% over the past 6 months, a 221.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NVIDIA Corp will rise 477.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 320.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 102.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.09 billion. 31 analysts are of the opinion that NVIDIA Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $17.63 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 191.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.65%. The 2023 estimates are for NVIDIA Corp earnings to increase by 218.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 78.70% per year.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 21. The 0.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 0.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.04% of NVIDIA Corp shares while 68.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.54%. There are 68.65% institutions holding the NVIDIA Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.15% of the shares, roughly 201.39 million NVDA shares worth $85.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.37% or 182.1 million shares worth $77.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 73.27 million shares estimated at $31.0 billion under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 58.88 million shares worth around $24.91 billion.