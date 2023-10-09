Is Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 0.38 million Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.76 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $670.07M. NNDM’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.38% off its 52-week high of $3.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.06, which suggests the last value was 25.36% up since then. When we look at Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.
Analysts gave the Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NNDM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information
Instantly NNDM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.81 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -1.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.78%, with the 5-day performance at 3.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 1.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.21 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NNDM’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -262.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -262.32% for it to hit the projected low.
Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.01%.
NNDM Dividends
Nano Dimension Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 29 and December 04.
Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR shares while 31.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.37%. There are 31.10% institutions holding the Nano Dimension Ltd ADR stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.69% of the shares, roughly 16.34 million NNDM shares worth $44.86 million.
Murchinson Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.06% or 15.0 million shares worth $41.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. With 3.1 million shares estimated at $8.52 million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $5.46 million.