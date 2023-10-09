Is Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 0.38 million Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.76 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $670.07M. NNDM’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.38% off its 52-week high of $3.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.06, which suggests the last value was 25.36% up since then. When we look at Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Analysts gave the Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NNDM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.