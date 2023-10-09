Is Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.56M. IFBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -7627.27% off its 52-week high of $8.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at Infobird Co Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.86 million.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Instantly IFBD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1190 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.22%, with the 5-day performance at 6.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is -36.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.