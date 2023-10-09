Is Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.56M. IFBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -7627.27% off its 52-week high of $8.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at Infobird Co Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.86 million.
Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information
Instantly IFBD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1190 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.22%, with the 5-day performance at 6.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is -36.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IFBD’s forecast low is $62.35 with $62.35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56581.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -56581.82% for it to hit the projected low.
IFBD Dividends
Infobird Co Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.
Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.33% of Infobird Co Ltd shares while 10.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.13%. There are 10.43% institutions holding the Infobird Co Ltd stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million IFBD shares worth $0.13 million.
Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 23929.0 shares worth $29432.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.