Is Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HA) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 2.25 million Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s per share price at $5.30 changed hands at $0.08 or 1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $273.38M. HA’s last price was a discount, traded about -204.72% off its 52-week high of $16.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.97, which suggests the last value was 6.23% up since then. When we look at Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

Instantly HA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.35 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.39%, with the 5-day performance at -16.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is -30.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.25 days.